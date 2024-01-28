Ireland To Hold Virtual Education Fair For Study Abroad Aspirants On February 8

Ireland's 2-yr stay-back visa, industry-led courses in robotics, aviation boost study destination appeal.

Education in Ireland, the flagship initiative representing Irish Higher Education globally, has announced 'Study in Ireland' virtual fair for students hailing from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

The education fair is scheduled for February 8. It aims to provide students with a platform to explore a wide range of educational opportunities with 14 renowned Irish Higher Education Institutions, according to an official statement.

In addition to facilitating chat and video interactions, the fair will include three discipline-specific seminars with faculty and a dedicated alumni session.

Ireland's provision of a two-year stay-back visa and its offering of industry-led courses in emerging fields like robotics and aviation contribute to its popularity as a study abroad destination, according to an official statement.

Participating Universities in the Ireland Education Fair:

University College Cork

Munster Technological University

University of Limerick

Southeast Technological University

University of Galway

Technological University Shannon

Mary Immaculate College

Maynooth University

Dublin Business School

Trinity College Dublin

Dublin City University

Atlantic Technological University

Griffith College

Dundalk Institute of Technology

Kevin Kelly, ambassador to India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, shared, "We are pleased to see Education in Ireland begin the year with its virtual fair, an initiative aimed at fostering new avenues for educational collaboration. By bringing together 14 highly regarded Irish Higher Education Institutions on an online platform, we are striving to provide a transformative experience for students, enabling them to seamlessly connect with these institutions, explore academic opportunities, and make informed decisions about their educational journey."

Barry O'Driscoll, regional manager, India and South Asia at Education in Ireland, said, "Ireland consistently stands out as one of the best destinations for international students, and we are truly enthusiastic about presenting this exceptional opportunity through our Virtual Fair. We look forward to welcoming students from India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh, and firmly believe this Virtual Fair will be a pivotal platform for showcasing the abundant opportunities that await them in Ireland.

"With over 7,000 students coming to Ireland from India, we believe the strong appeal of Irish institutions will continue to grow, and we look forward to continuing this momentum in providing valuable insights and connections for aspiring students," he added.