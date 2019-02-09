ICAI Begins Application For Inspection, Verification Of IPC Answer Books

IPCC students can apply for verification, inspection of Intermediate IPC answer books

IPCC Result 2018: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the result for CA IPCC November 2018 exam yesterday. Candidates who appeared for the IPCC examination in November 2018 can now apply for Inspection or certified copies of their answer book and/or apply for verification of answer books. The facility is available for all courses, that is for Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate (IPC) - Units, Intermediate and Intermediate - Units.

To apply for verification of marks or for inspection of answer books, candidates would need to login to their dashboard and apply through the link available there. The application link will be activated on February 9, 2019 at 11:00 am.

ICAI released the IPCC result for November 2018 exam yesterday in the evening. The result was expected by 6:00 pm but it was released a bit earlier.

Arjun Minocha from New Delhi secured 1st rank with 519 marks in the Intermediate (IPC) examination. Divya Gupta from Chandigarh came second with 500 marks and Pramanshu Sharma from New Delhi secured 3rd rank with 490 marks.

In the CA Intermediate examinations, Shubham Malhotra from New Delhi secured 1st rank by scoring 657 marks. Pranshu Bagrodia and Pushap Goyal from Sirsa both secured 2nd rank by scoring 649 marks each. Devesh Lakhotia from Kolkata secured 3rd rank with 647 marks.

