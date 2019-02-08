IPCC Result 2018: ICAI Releases CA Inter Result For November 2018 Exam

IPCC Result for November 2018 exam has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Education | | Updated: February 08, 2019 17:17 IST
IPCC result has been declared for the November 2018 exam


IPCC Result 2018: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the result for CA IPCC November 2018 exam. The ICAI CA Inter exam result can be accessed from the official website. Candidates can also request for their result through SMS. Along with the IPCC 2018 result, the Institute has also released the all India merit list up to 50th rank.

 

IPCC Result November 2018: How to check?

 

Step one: Go to any of the following websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresult.icai.org, icai.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the respective IPC result link.

Step three: Enter your roll number and PIN or registration number and verification code correctly.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

 

IPCC Result November 2018: How to check result through SMS?

 

Candidates should send result request in the following format to 58888:

Intermediate (IPC) Examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate (IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128

Intermediate Examination (New Course)

CAIPCNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128

Candidates who registered for their result to be delivered on their email ids will have received an email with their result by now. Candidates who pass in the IPCC November 2018 exam will move to CA Final level.

