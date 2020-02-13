Introduce Five-Day Working Week In Schools, Colleges: Maharashtra Legislator

This will reduce burden on teachers and professors, he said.

A Maharashtra legislator on Thursday demanded a five-day working week for teachers and other staffers of schools, junior and senior colleges as well. On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government announced a five-day working week for state government employees. The decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The new system will be applicable from February 29.

Kapil Patil, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from teachers constituency, has written a letter to education minister Varsha Gaikwad, demanding a five-day working week for schools, junior colleges and senior colleges.

This will reduce burden on teachers and professors who can prepare in a better way for their teaching assignments, Mr Patil said.

It will reduce burden of education on school children as well, he added.

