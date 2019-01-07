Internshala Announces Summer Internship Program For Engineering Students

Engineering students across India can apply for 'Aniket Singh Summer Internship Program'

Internshala, in collaboration with Aniket Singh, the author of 'Intern Abroad This Summer' series of books, recently announced a Summer Internship Program for engineering students in India. Named after the author, the Internship program will provide students an opportunity to avail internship at 3 top academic institutes - University of Southampton, UK, IISc Bangalore, and IIT Gandhinagar with full scholarship of up to Rs. 2 lacs. Any engineering student, across disciplines, can apply for the Internships till January 11, 2019.

Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Internshala said, "Students in India often face difficulty in tracking down research internship opportunities in India as well as abroad. Hosting this program is a yet another step towards our mission of bringing meaningful opportunities closer to students."

"This internship program brings rich research internship opportunities for engineering students of India to help them advance in their careers," he added.

On the launch of this program, Aniket Singh said, "As an engineering student myself, I underwent a transformation when I interned at foreign universities. Through this program, I am trying to bring similar opportunities to Indian students so that they can benefit from the rich research expertise and learn cross-cultural awareness as they intern at these world class institutes."

Aniket Singh is an IIT Madras alumnus and is currently working at Apple Inc in California-United States. He has been working towards making top research internships in the world more accessible for Indian students. He is also the author of "Intern Abroad This Summer" series of books, where he outlines how to find and score top research internships in the world.

