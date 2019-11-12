Institution-Industry Connect: UGC Seeks Public Response On Draft Report

The UGC asked the stakeholders to send their suggestions on the report latest by November 22, 2019.

The University Grants Commission or UGC, the higher education regulator, released a draft report on 'Social & Industry Connect for every institution' seeking views and suggestions from stakeholders including teachers, students, researchers and those involved in the field. The draft report, "Enabling and Enhancing University Linkage Programme" which is available online, is prepared by a Working Group constituted by the UGC to study the subject in depth and evolve a strategy as well as road map for implementation towards enhancing the linkages.

"In its report", according to the Commission, "the working group proposes specific measures to create an enabling eco system for fostering and enhancing university-industry linkage".

"It has been decided to solicit views/suggestions from stakeholders including teachers, students, researchers and those involved in the field. The draft report on "Enabling and Enhancing University Linkage Programme" are available on UGC website," the Commission said.

The Central Government Body which works under the Ministry of Human Resource Development asked the stakeholders to send their suggestions or comments on the report latest by November 22, 2019.

"... active engagement of industry personnel in academic activities along with exposure to students/research scholars to industrial settings through internships help in development of the desired skill-set," says the report.

"In developed countries, the alliance has been operative and standing viable for close to 4 decades, unruffled by the changes and shifts in the political landscape. Although, India is home to nearly one thousand universities, it has not fully realized the true potential of U-I collaborations, barring a few sporadic cases of such alliances," it adds.

The Working Group was consisted of Prof. l. K. Bhat, Prof. Rupinder Tewari, Prof. Ravindra D. Kulkarni, Dr. D Yogeswara Rao, Prof. Dileep Malkhede, Prof. A. K. Sapre and Dr. Renu Batra.

