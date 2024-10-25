Advertisement

India's Role Significant In Evolution Of AI, Says Meta's Chief Scientist At IIT Delhi

Meta's Chief AI Scientist Dr Yann LeCun underscored the importance of its vast population and rich cultural diversity, noting that these elements make the country a strong contributor to the global AI framework.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
India's Role Significant In Evolution Of AI, Says Meta's Chief Scientist At IIT Delhi
Meta's Chief AI Scientist Dr Yann LeCun at IIT Delhi on Thursday.

Meta's Chief AI Scientist Dr Yann LeCun, highlighted India's crucial position in the AI landscape during a panel discussion at IIT Delhi on Thursday. Speaking at the event titled "From Neural Mimics to Smart Assistants - A Journey into AI's Next Frontiers," Dr Yann outlined his vision for future AI development, emphasizing the need for redesigning AI architectures and advocating for open-source models.

Commenting on India's unique role, Dr Yann underscored the importance of its vast population and rich cultural diversity, noting that these elements make the country a strong contributor to the global AI framework. "The training of the big models is to be distributed. India has an important part to play in this because of the size of the population, the diversity of cultures, and value systems," he said.

In his address, Dr Yann LeCun called for a shift from current AI models, challenging the dominance of large language models (LLMs) and advocating for new AI architectures that can more closely approach human-like intelligence. He emphasised the need for transformative solutions, suggesting that existing models lack the complexity needed to replicate human cognitive processes.

He also addressed concerns over AI safety, asserting that AI's role is not to replace human decision-making but to act as a powerful aid. Envisioning a future where digital assistants are embedded in everyday life, he remarked, "The future of AI, in my opinion, is a future in which everyone will be walking around with an assistant digitally, like smart glasses... It'll be like walking around with three smart people working for you."

IIT Delhi's Director, Professor Rangan Banerjee, highlighted the institute's ongoing research into the human-AI interface and shared the recent establishment of the Centre for Healthcare, a collaborative venture between IIT Delhi, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and the Government of India. The center aims to bring innovative AI solutions to healthcare challenges across India.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Meta Chief AI Scientist, Artifical Intelligence, IIT Delhi
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
IISc Invites Proposals From Faculty Members, Research Grant Up To Rs 15 Lakh
India's Role Significant In Evolution Of AI, Says Meta's Chief Scientist At IIT Delhi
Rajasthan Revenue And Executive Officer Recruitment Exam 2022 Cancelled
Next Article
Rajasthan Revenue And Executive Officer Recruitment Exam 2022 Cancelled
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com