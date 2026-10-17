Indian School Of Business Launches PGP Class Of 2015 Startup Fellowship To Support Student Entrepreneurs

ISB Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced the PGP Class of 2015 Startup Fellowship to support student entrepreneurs through ISPROUTE, the institute's structured pre-incubation programme.

The fellowship will provide an annual grant to an eligible student or student-led from the ongoing Post Graduate Programme (PGP) class to pursue entrepreneurial ventures. The initiative aims to help aspiring founders take their business idea forward by providing early-stage financial support.

As per the release, the fellowship is going to be funded through the PGP Class of 2015 (Hyderabad Cohort) Startup Endowment Fund. ISB will also contribute additional funds to the corpus to ensure sustained annual support for the initiative.

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The Memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the fellowship was exchanged between Dean Madan Pillulta and the representative of the PGP Class of 2015. The exchange took place in the presence of KumaraGuru, Senior Director - Advancement, Alumni Engagement and External Relations at ISB, and Saumya Kumar, Director of ISB I-Venture.

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The announcement highlights the role of alumni contributions in supporting new generations aspiring entrepreneurs. The initiative reflects the continued engagement of ISB's alumni community and its commitment to supporting aspiring founders within the institution.