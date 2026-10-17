IndiaAI Fellowship 2026-27 Applications Open: Students Can Get Up To Rs 2 Lakh

IndiaAI Fellowship 2026-27: The applications for the IndiaAI Fellowship for the academic session 2026-27 are now open providing financial assistance to undergraduate, Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) and postgraduate students pursuing artificial intelligence (AI) research and innovation. The fellowship aims to empower India's next generation of AI researchers and innovators in developing cutting-edge solutions for the nation.

According to the official notice, the eligible undergraduate and IDD students can receive financial support up to Rs 1 lakh, while postgraduate students can receive up to Rs 2 lakh. An additional grant of Rs 1 lakh is also available for international conference presentations.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the IndiaAI Fellowship 2026-27 is November 30, 2026. Students interested in pursuing research and developing innovative solutions in artificial intelligence can apply after checking the eligibility criteria.

IndiaAI Fellowship 2026-27: Who Can Apply?

The eligibility for the fellowships depends on the duration of the academic programme and the semester in which a student is enrolled.

Students pursuing a three-year undergraduate degree must be at the beginning of the fifth semester and those candidates enrolled in a four-year undergraduate degree must be at the beginning of the seventh semester.

Students pursuing a five-year Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) programme, the eligibility for the fellowship begins at the start of the ninth semester. Postgraduate students enrolled in first, second and third semester are also eligible under this criteria.

Also Read | NIFT Entrance Exam 2027 Registration Begins, Check Key Dates, Steps To Apply

The fellowship is intended to encourage students to pursue AI research and develop solutions that address the country's needs.