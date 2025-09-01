Indian Navy Vacancy For Engineers, Lawyers, MSc Graduates: Last Date To Apply For 260 Posts Today

Serving the nation in uniform is not just a career choice, it is a matter of pride. For young graduates and professionals looking for a challenging yet rewarding path, the Indian Navy has opened applications for 260 Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer posts across multiple branches. This is a golden opportunity for engineers, law graduates, MSc degree holders, pilots, and other qualified candidates to join the force and train for leadership roles. The course will commence in June 2026 at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala.

The online application window opened on August 9, 2025, and the last date to apply is September 1, 2025.

Who Can Apply?

The Indian Navy is inviting applications from candidates who have either completed or are in the final year of their degree with at least 60% aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA. Eligible qualifications include:

• Engineering degrees (BE/B.Tech) from recognised Indian or foreign universities.

• Postgraduate degrees such as MSc, MCA, MBA, or M.Tech.

• Law graduates with LLB.

Candidates holding Merchant Navy competency certificates, valid Commercial Pilot Licenses, or an NCC 'C' Certificate (with at least a 'B' grade) are also eligible for relaxation or special entries, as per Navy guidelines.

What Are the Vacancies?

A total of 260 tentative vacancies have been announced, spread across different branches. These include:

• Executive Branch: General Service (GS/X), Hydro Cadre, Pilot, Naval Air Operations Officer, Air Traffic Controller, Logistics, Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre, and Law.

• Education Branch: 15 posts.

• Engineering & Technical Branches: General Service Engineering, Electrical, and Naval Constructor.

What Are the Age and Special Provisions?

• For most branches, candidates should be born between July 2, 1996, and January 1, 2007 (age limits differ slightly by entry).

• Specialisations like Submarine Arm and Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) are available for eligible candidates after selection.

• CPL holders and Merchant Navy personnel will be considered for pilot and technical entries.

• NCC 'C' Certificate holders receive a 5% relaxation in cut-off marks for shortlisting.

What About Training and Pay?

• Selected candidates will join as Sub Lieutenants after medical clearance and induction at INA, Ezhimala.

• Only unmarried candidates are eligible. Anyone who marries during training will be discharged.

• The probation period is two years for most branches (three years for NAIC).

• The initial salary starts at approximately Rs 1,10,000 per month, along with allowances such as flying pay, submarine allowance, or pilot/NAOO allowances depending on the cadre.

• Officers are also covered under the Naval Group Insurance Scheme (NGIS).

How to Apply?

Interested candidates must register and submit their application on the official website: www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Steps to Apply:

Step 1. Register on the website and create a profile.

Step 2. Fill in all details as per your Matriculation Certificate.

Step 3. Upload required documents - marksheets, degree proof, date of birth certificate, NCC/CPL/Merchant Navy certificates (if applicable), and a passport-size photo.

Step 4. Review and submit the application form.

Step 5. Keep a printout of the application for the SSB interview.

What Is the Selection Process?

The selection will be based on shortlisting of applications using normalised marks from the qualifying degree.

• For BE/B.Tech candidates, marks till the 5th semester will be considered.

• For postgraduate candidates, marks of all semesters (or up to pre-final year for those in the final year) will be used.

• Shortlisted candidates will be informed about the SSB interview through email and SMS.

• Medical examination, merit list preparation, and final joining formalities will follow.