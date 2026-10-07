Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2026: Applications Invited For 365 Vacancies, Check Details

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications from eligible male and female Indian citizens for recruitment to 365 posts in the Indian Coast Guard. The application process opened on October 6, and candidates can apply online through the official website until October 21.

Candidates must register and submit their applications online through ssc.gov.in. They must remember their registered email ID and mobile number, as these details will be required to log in to the candidate dashboard, download the e-admit card, and access the result. The Indian Coast Guard will not entertain requests to retrieve forgotten registered email IDs or mobile numbers.

Educational qualification

For Navik (General Duty), candidates must have passed Class 12 with Mathematics and Physics from a board recognised by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE). Navik (Domestic Branch) candidates must have passed Class 10 from a COBSE-recognised board.

For Hygienist-I, candidates must have passed matriculation or ITI or an equivalent qualification from a board recognised by the Central or State Government.

For Yantrik, candidates must have passed Class 10 from a COBSE-recognised board and hold a three- or four-year diploma in Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics or Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering approved by AICTE. Candidates with Class 10 and Class 12 qualifications along with a two- or three-year AICTE-approved diploma in the relevant engineering disciplines are also eligible.

Age limit

For Navik (GD) 01/27 and 02/27 batches, candidates should be born between November 1, 2005 and May 1, 2009. For Yantrik 01/27, the birth-date range is May 1, 2005 to May 1, 2009. For Navik (DB) 02/27 and Hygienist-I 02/27, candidates should be born between November 1, 2005 and October 1, 2009, and November 1, 2002 and October 1, 2009, respectively.

Selection process

The selection process comprises four stages. Stage I will include a one-hour computer-based examination consisting of 100 questions, with no negative marking. The paper will be bilingual, and each question will carry one mark. The qualifying marks are 40 for UR/EWS/OBC candidates and 35 for SC/ST candidates.

Shortlisted candidates will appear for Stage II, which will comprise identity and biometric verification, a Physical Fitness Test (PFT), an Assessment and Adaptability Test, and document verification. The PFT will include a 1.6-km run, squats, and push-ups/sit-ups, with separate standards for male and female candidates.

Candidates who qualify Stages 1 and 2 and meet the merit requirements will be provisionally shortlisted for Stage III at INS Chilka. Stage IV will involve the verification and authentication of original educational and other documents by the concerned authorities.

Pay and benefits

Yantrik posts carry a basic pay of Rs 29,200 at Pay Level 5, along with Yantrik pay of Rs 6,200 and applicable allowances. Navik (GD), Navik (DB) and Hygienist-I posts carry a basic pay of Rs 21,700 at Pay Level 3, plus applicable allowances.

Benefits include free ration and clothing, medical treatment for candidates and eligible family members, government accommodation or HRA, leave and LTC, pension under NPS or UPS, gratuity, CSD facilities, ECHS medical benefits after retirement, and Rs 75 lakh insurance cover under the Naval Group Insurance Fund.

Check the detailed notification here