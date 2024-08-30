Advertisement

Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited For 300 Local Bank Officer Posts

Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: The application process began on August 31 and will close on September 2.The vacancies are provisional and subject to change based on the bank's actual needs.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited For 300 Local Bank Officer Posts
Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: The deadline for application submission is September 2.

Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: Indian Bank is currently accepting applications for local bank officer positions in the Junior Management Grade (JMG) scale. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 300 vacancies in five states. The application process began on August 31 and will close on September 2. The vacancies are provisional and subject to change based on the bank's actual needs. Candidates can apply for vacancies in only one state and, if selected, will be posted in that state for the first 12 years of their service or until they are promoted to SMGS-IV Grade, whichever comes first. Proficiency in the local language (reading, writing, and speaking) of the chosen state is mandatory. A local language proficiency test will be conducted as part of the selection process, and failure to qualify will result in disqualification.

State-wise Vacancy Distribution

  • Tamil Nadu / Puducherry: 160
  • Karnataka: 35
  • Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: 50
  • Maharashtra: 40
  • Gujarat: 15

State-wise Language Proficiency Requirements

  • Tamil
  • Kannada
  • Telugu
  • Marathi
  • Gujarati

Age Criteria

  • Minimum: 20 years
  • Maximum: 30 years

Educational Qualification

A Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a university recognised by the Government of India or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government.

Pay Scale and Benefits

Scale 1 pay structure: Rs 48,480, Rs 2000/7, Rs 62,480, Rs 2,340/2, Rs 67,160, Rs 2680/7, Rs 85,920.

Additional benefits include DA, CCA, HRA, leased accommodation, leave fare concession, medical aid, hospitalisation benefits, retirement benefits, and other perquisites as per bank and industry rules.

Experience-Based Increment

Candidates with prior experience as an Officer in Scheduled Commercial Banks may receive up to two increments in pay, depending on the alignment of their previous job profile with the Scale-I Generalist Officer role at Indian Bank. However, candidates from subsidiaries of Scheduled Commercial Banks are not eligible for this increment. Previous experience will not count towards service seniority.

Selection Process

  • The selection process involves shortlisting of applications followed by an interview, or a written/online test followed by an interview.
  • The exam will last three hours, consisting of 155 questions worth 200 marks.
  • A penalty of 1/4th of the mark will be applied for wrong answers, but no penalty for unanswered questions.
  • The number of candidates called for interviews will be based on their performance in the written test, with a ratio of three times the vacancy for unreserved categories and five times the vacancy for reserved categories.

Exam Structure

  • Reasoning & Computer Aptitude: 45 questions, 60 marks, 60 minutes
  • General/Economy/Banking Awareness: 40 questions, 40 marks, 35 minutes
  • English Language: 35 questions, 40 marks, 40 minutes
  • Data Analysis & Interpretation: 35 questions, 60 marks, 45 minutes

Application Fees

  • Rs 175 (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PWBD candidates (intimation charges only)
  • Rs 1,000 (inclusive of GST) for all other candidates

Probation and Confirmation

Selected candidates will undergo a probation period of two years from the date of joining.

Exam Centres and Interview Locations

The test, if required, will be conducted across various centres in India. Interviews will be held in Chennai or other locations, with the mode being either online or physical, as decided by the bank. The bank reserves the right to assign candidates to any centre other than their chosen one. No requests for changes in the test/interview centre will be entertained, and candidates must bear their risks and expenses. The bank also reserves the right to cancel or alter the list of test/interview centres.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Indian Bank Recruitment 2024, Indian Bank Recruitment 2024 Eligibility, Bank Jobs
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test Counselling Round 1 Registration Closing Soon
Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited For 300 Local Bank Officer Posts
IIT Madras Aims To Lead In Research And Innovation, Says Director
Next Article
IIT Madras Aims To Lead In Research And Innovation, Says Director
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;