Indian Army WARDEC Internship 2025: Applications Open Till 7 December

The Indian Army has announced its Indian Army Internship Programme (IAIP) 2025 by the War Gaming Development Centre (WARDEC). The programme provides hands-on experience to students in cutting-edge defense technologies, including AI, cybersecurity, and emerging domains.

The programme offers a certificate after completion, along with networking opportunities with senior Army officers, potential recruitment pathways, and project incubation support.

The registration for the programme opened on December 1, and it will close on December 7, 2025. Following this, interviews will schedule on December 10.

The internships emphasise technology-driven roles :

Database Management

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) Technology

User Experience/User Interface (UX/UI) Designing

Cyber technology, drones, counter-drone systems, and simulation

Eligibility Criteria

Open to 3rd and 4th year undergraduate students or postgraduate students from recognised universities/colleges.

Relevant academic background in engineering, computer science, IT, or related fields (e.g., AI, data science, cybersecurity).

Indian nationals only.

The duration of the course is 75 days and it starts on January 1, 2026. The location is primarily on-site WARDEC/Indian Army facilities and interns will work on live projects under mentorship from army officers.

Application Process

1. Register Online: Visit the official Indian Army portal or the dedicated IAIP application link (available via joinindianarmy.nic.in or announcements on @adgpi).

2. Submit Details: Provide academic records, resume and a statement of interest (SOP) highlighting your skills and motivation.

3. One Domain Only: Apply for a single domain; multiple submissions lead to disqualification.

Benefits

Certificate: Official recognition from the Indian Army.

Stipend: Not explicitly mentioned in notifications.

Career Boost: Adds significant value to your resume; potential for full-time roles or project collaborations.

Other Perks: Exposure to military operations, physical training (if applicable), and interaction with defense innovators.