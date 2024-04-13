Indian Army Invites Applications For Technical Graduate Course, Check Details

Indian Army is inviting applications from eligible unmarried male engineering graduates for 140th Technical Graduate Course (TGC-140). The course will commence in January 2025 at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for Permanent Commission in the Indian Army. The deadline to complete the online application is May 9, 2024.

Eligibility

Candidates who have qualified Engineering degree course or are in the final year of Engineering degree are eligible to apply. Those studying in the final year of Engineering degree can also apply. They will, however, be required to submit the proof of passing their Engineering examination within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Indian Military Academy (IMA).

All final year appearing candidates whose final semester exam will be scheduled after January 1, 2025 are not eligible to apply for this role.

The candidate applying for the post must be between the age group 20-27 years as on January 1, 2025.

For detailed information, interested aspirants can visit the official website of the Indian Army.

Type of Commission

Grant of Commission

Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission on probation in the rank of Lieutenant from the date of commencement of the course or the date of reporting at IMA Dehradun, whichever is later. The candidates will be entitled to full pay and allowances admissible to Lieutenant during training period. The pay and allowances will be paid after successful completion of training.

Permanent Commission

Cadets will be granted Permanent Commission in the Army in the rank of Lieutenant on successful completion of the training.

Candidates will neither be allowed to marry during the period of training nor they would be be allowed to live with parents/guardians. The shortlisted candidates must not marry until they complete the full training at IMA Dehradun. The entire cost of training in Dehradun will be borne by the government.