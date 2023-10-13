Indian Army Invites Applications For Technical Graduate Course, Check Details

Indian army.

The Indian army has invited applications from eligible unmarried male engineering graduates for 139 Technical Graduate Course (TGC-139). The training for the same will commence from July 2024 at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for Permanent Commission in the Indian Army.

Interested eligible candidates can visit the official website to register for the same before October 26, 2023.

Eligibility to apply for the course

Nationality

A candidate must either be a citizen of India or a subject of Nepal or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Age Limit

Eligible candidates aged between 20 to 27 years as on 1 July 2024 can apply for the post. Candidates born between 2 July 1997 and 1 July 2004, both dates are eligible to apply for the course.

Educational qualification

Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering degree course or are in the final year of their engineering degree course are eligible to apply. Candidates studying in the final year of engineering degree course should be able to submit proof of passing Engineering degree examination alongwith marksheets of all semesters/years by 1 July 2024. These candidates must be able to produce the Engineering degree certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Indian Military Academy (IMA).



Promotion criteria

Once inducted candidates may be promoted to levels such as Lieutenant on Commission, Captain on completion of 2 years, Major on completion of 6 years, Lieutenant colonel on completion of 13 years, Colonel (TS) on completion of 26 years. The rank of Colonel, Brigadier Major General Lieutenant General will be based on subject to fulfilment of requisite service conditions.

Steps to register

Step 1- Visit the official website of Indian Army

Step 2- Click on 'Officer Entry Apply/Login'

Step 3- Click on 'Registration'

Step 4- Fill the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully. After getting registered, click on 'Apply Online' under Dashboard.

Step 5- Candidates will be redirected to a page Officers Selection 'Eligibility'.

Step 6- Click 'Apply' shown against Technical Graduate Course.

Step 7- A page 'Application Form' will open. Read the instructions carefully and click 'Continue' to fill details as required.