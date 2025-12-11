Indian Army Central Command Invites Applications For Stenographer Grade I

Applications are invited for the post of stenographer Grade-l in Central Command of the Indian Army. The vacancies are to be filled up by Deputation including short term basis for a period of three years.

Eligibility

Officers holding post of Stenographer under the Central Government or state government UTs or Public Sector Undertaking or recognised research institute or university or semi government or statutory or autonomous organisation are eligible to apply. The candidate must have ten years regular service rendered on a regular basis in the level 4 (Rs 25,000 to 81,100) or equivalent.

The maximum age limit for appointment on deputation basis should not exceed 56 years as on the closing date of receipt of application.

The candidate will not be provided any TA/DA in case they are called for an interaction/ interview with the Selection Committee/ BOO constituted for the post.

Salary

The applicants will be paid a salary of Level-6 (Rs 35,440 to 1,12,400) Grade pay 4,200

The official notification by the Indian army also mentions that application received without recommendation or without desired certificates of employer will be rejected. "The Deptt takes no responsibility for any delay in receipt of application or loss thereof in postal transit. Therefore, the applicants must ensure that their application, complete in all respects, should reach this office through proper channel by the last date for receipt," added the notification.