Indian Air Force Aircraft To Transport NEET Re-Exam Question Papers To 18 Locations

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will provide logistical support for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) re-examination scheduled on June 21, with its aircraft tasked with transporting question paper packets to 18 locations across the country, Defence Ministry sources said.

The decision is part of an extensive security plan put in place following the cancellation of the May 3 NEET-UG examination amid paper leak claims. The re-test will be conducted under heightened scrutiny, with authorities aiming to ensure that the examination process remains secure at every stage.

IAF Aircraft To Transport Question Papers

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier said that the Air Force would be involved in the transportation of question papers for the re-examination. The deployment of the Indian Air Force aircraft is intended to strengthen the chain of custody of examination materials and minimise any possibility of tampering during transit.

Five Lakh Security Personnel To Be Deployed

In addition to the IAF's role, nearly five lakh security personnel are expected to be deployed nationwide for examination-related duties. Authorities have also planned the use of AI-enabled surveillance cameras and intensified monitoring of social media platforms to identify and prevent any attempts to compromise the examination process.

The measures are aimed at ensuring a leak-proof examination and restoring confidence in the conduct of one of the country's largest entrance tests.

Paper Setters Kept In Isolation Till June 21

As part of the enhanced security arrangements, the question paper-setting exercise has been placed under strict surveillance. A team of teachers and subject experts constituted nearly three weeks ago to prepare the examination paper has been kept in complete isolation, with no access to mobile phones or the internet.

The restrictions on the paper-setting team will remain in force until the examination is conducted on June 21.