5 Famous Speeches By Indian Freedom Fighters Students Must Know

Independence Day 2018: 5 Famous Speeches By Indian Freedom Fighters For Students

On the midnight of August 15, 1947, India became an independent nation. This year India will celebrate it's 71st independence day. To achieve Independence for the nation, several known and unknown men and women laid down their lives. What remains are their memories and there words of wisdom. On this independence day we bring to you five speeches by freedom fighters which a student must listen to or read once to understand the freedom struggle.

1. Tryst with Destiny by Jawaharlal Nehru

The 'Tryst with Destiny' speech was delivered by Nehru on the eve of India's Independence, towards midnight on 14 August 1947 and it remains etched in the memories of Indians.

2. Swaraj is my Birthright by Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Bal Gangadhar Tilak delivered this speech in Nashik in 1917 after he came out of prison after six years. The slogan 'Swaraj is my birthright' became very important in the ongoing national struggle for self-government and eventually complete independence.

3. Quit India Speech by Mahatma Gandhi

The 'Quit India' speech was delivered by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1942 in Bombay. The Gowalia Tank Maidan where Mahatma Gandhi delivered his speech has since then been renamed as August Kranti Maidan.

4. 'Give me blood and I will give you freedom by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

This is perhaps the most famous speeches given by Netaji Subhahs Chandra Bose. He delivered this speech in Burma in 1944 to the members of Indian National Army.

5. Dandi March Speech by Mahatma Gandhi

Delivered on the eve of the historic Dandi March, in this speech Mahatma Gandhi outlined the importance of boycotting British import and refusal to pay taxes to British government.

