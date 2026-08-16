ITAT Recruitment 2026: Apply Today For 42 Senior, Private Secretary Posts

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) is set to end the online application process on Sunday, August 16, 2026, for the recruitment of Senior Private Secretary and Private Secretary posts. The recruitment drive is being conducted by the Ministry of Law and Justice under. The application window opened on July 18, 2026. Eligible candidates have until 11:59 PM today to submit their applications.

ITAT Recruitment 2026: Posts and Vacancies

A total of 42 Group B Gazetted vacancies are available under the recruitment drive. These include 22 posts of Senior Private Secretary and 20 posts of Private Secretary.

Senior Private Secretary: 22 posts, Pay Level 8

22 posts, Pay Level 8 Private Secretary: 20 posts, Pay Level 7

20 posts, Pay Level 7 Total: 42 posts

The vacancies are spread across various ITAT benches located in different parts of the country. The schedule for the examination and further selection stages will be announced by the tribunal separately.

Direct Link To Apply Online

Who Can Apply?

Applicants must have a degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification. In addition, candidates are required to have English shorthand proficiency of 120 words per minute and an English typing speed of 45 words per minute. Working knowledge of computers is also required.

Age Limit

The upper age limit for applicants is 35 years. Candidates belonging to eligible categories will receive age relaxation according to the applicable government norms.

Selection Procedure

Candidates will be shortlisted through multiple stages, including a written examination, skill test and personal interview. Document verification and other required formalities will follow as applicable.

The written test will include papers on General English and General Knowledge and Reasoning, with each paper carrying 100 marks. The skill test will assess candidates' English shorthand and typing abilities at the prescribed speeds. The interview will carry 75 marks.