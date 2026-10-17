IIT Tirupati Opens PhD Admissions 2026-27 Under Visvesvaraya Scheme: Apply By October 23

IIT Tirupati PhD Admission 2026-27: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released applications for the PhD admission for the academic year 2026-27 under phase II of the Visvesvaraya Ph.D. Scheme for Electronics & IT. Candidates can submit the application form by October 23, 2026, till 5pm.

The scheme has been approved by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. The scheme aims to increase the number of Ph.D.s in Electronic System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) and IT/IT Enabled Services (ITES).

According to the notification, the programme will provide candidates with access to research facilities, a research ecosystem, networking opportunities and an academic environment that supports advanced research.

Interested candidates must submit their application forms within the specified deadline given by the institute. Before applying candidates must go through the eligibility criteria thoroughly for successful registration.

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Departments and Research Areas at IIT Tirupati

The announcement states research opportunities across three departments: Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Physics.

The research areas that come under the Computer Science and Engineering department are:

Theoretical and Computer Science

Microelectronics and VLSI

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Internet of Things

High Performance Computing

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The Electrical Engineering department includes research areas such as Microelectronics, Microelectronics and VLSI and Power Engineering. Under the Physics department Photonics is listed as the research area.