104 Students Graduate In IIT Tirupati's First Convocation

A total of 103 BTech students and one MS degree student graduated in the 1st convocation of IIT Tirupati

A total of 103 B.Tech. students and one M.S. degree student graduated in the first convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, held on Tuesday. In the graduating batch, 100 per cent of the students secured internship in highly reputed national and international organizations, said a statement from the Institute. Around 50 companies visited the campus with more than 75 out of 103 students getting placed in core engineering and R&D Companies besides in Analytics, Consulting and Finance, and Information Technology (IT) sectors. Several other students have chosen to pursue higher education in India and abroad.

Currently, the Institute offers admissions to B.Tech. programme against 203 seats in the branches of Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering., M.Tech. and MS programmes are offered in the Engineering Departments. The Institute offers M.Sc. in Mathematics and Statistics. All the nine departments in the Institute including Sciences and Humanities offer PhD programmes.

The current student strength of 823 students includes 582 B.Tech., 118 M.Tech., 10 M.Sc., 32 MS and 81 PhD research students along with 78 faculty and 56 staff members.

The convocation attire of the students and dignitaries have been designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Chennai. The design of the stole for the students takes inspiration from local art forms including Kalamkari, Pocahmpalli Ikat, Bock Printing and Cherial Masks.

Minister of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' inaugurated the Stage 1A (Transit) Campus of the Institute in the presence of Dr. Audimulapu Suresh (Education Minister of AP), Balli Durga Prasada Rao (Member of Parliament, Tirupati Constituency), B. Madhusudhana Reddy (Member of Legislative Assembly, Srikalahasti Constituency), and R. Subrahmanyam IAS, (Secretary Higher Education, MHRD, Government of India).

The Stage 1A Transit Campus will be integrated into the Permanent Campus, which spans over 530 acres provided by the Government of Andhra Pradesh in Merlapaka Village on Yerpedu-Venkatagiri Highway.

The next stage of construction is expected to be completed by the Year 2021. It will cater to 1,250 students and 120 faculty members. While the masterplan has been done for 12,000 students, the DPR that has been approved envisages construction of a complete campus to cater to 2,500 students, 250 faculty members and 275 staff members and is scheduled for completion by the Year 2024.

"We should not forget that a large part of the country lives in villages and small towns and their needs of science and technology in everyday lives. I am sure that you all will agree that the booming technologies like automation, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and sustainable technologies in the areas of energy and materials will be meaningful only when we make use of these to improve the social and economic condition of ordinary citizens," Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal told the graduating students.

