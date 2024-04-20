IIT-Roorkee Graduate's Heartwarming Surprise For Father After UPSC Success Goes Viral

IIT-Roorkee alumnus Kshitij Gurbhele was ranked 441.

Kshitij Gurbhele, a graduate of IIT-Roorkee, surprised his father with the news of clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) in a heartwarming video that has garnered 18 million views online.

Gurbhele secured an impressive all-India rank of 441 in the highly competitive exam. The emotional moment was captured on camera when he visited his father's office during lunch break.

The video shows Gurbhele enter the office with a playful remark: "When a senior officer visits, one must stand up, right?" Immediately recognising his son's achievement, the father jumps up for a hug and celebratory kisses. The colleagues, sharing in the joy, cheered and gathered around the duo.

On Instagram, Gurbhele expressed his gratitude to his family for their constant support throughout his two years of preparation.

"This is how I delivered the UPSC CSE 2023 result to my father, who was casually having lunch with his colleagues at his office. It took two years of hard work for this very special moment. Forever grateful to Mummy, Papa, and Didi for being the only constant in this journey," he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

The UPSC CSE is considered one of the toughest exams in India. It involves a rigorous selection process lasting about a year to select candidates for prestigious positions like the Indian Administrative Service, the Indian Foreign Service, and the Indian Police Service.