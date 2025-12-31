IIT Roorkee Announces JEE Advanced 2026 Registration With Updated Fees

Registrations will begin for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced on April 23, 2026. The examination will be held on May 17 in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 pm (paper 1) and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (paper 2). Candidates who have been placed among the 2.5 lakh qualifiers in JEE Mains exam will be able to register on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

IIT Roorkee, the exam conducting body, has increased the fees for candidates opting to appear at the exam centres outside India. Candidates who have registered for exam centres outside the country will have to pay an increased registration fee of US $ 200 in some categories.

However, there is no revision of fees for candidates who have registered for appearing in exam in India.

Registration fees

The registration fee for female candidates for all categories is Rs 1,600. Those belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD), is also Rs 1,600. Besides these, candidates belonging to all other categories are required to pay Rs 3,200.

For Overseas Citizen of India OCI/PIO candidates, the fees is 1,600 for female candidates and OPEN (GEN-PwD). Those belonging to the OPEN (GEN) category are required to pay Rs 3,200.

Foreign nationals and OCI/PIO (F) candidates

Candidates residing in SAARC countries such as Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are required to pay US $ 100.

While those residing in Non-SAARC countries must pay Rs US $ 200.