IIT Mandi Students Win IEEE Industry Application Society Awards

IIT Mandi students will receive the awards during the IEEE IAS Annual Meet 2019.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi students have won three awards under 'Outstanding Student Branch Chapter Chair', 'Continued Outstanding Performance Student Branch Chapter' and 'Web Contest' categories in the Chapter and Membership Development (CMD) contest of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (IEEE) Industry Application Society, U.S.

Adil Usman, PhD Scholar and Student Chapter Chair 2018; Rajesh Pindoriya, PhD Scholar and Student Chapter Chair 2019; and Jhalak Chaudhary, 2nd Year B.Tech, Computer Science Engineering; and Utkarsh Jain, 2nd year B.Tech, Computer Science Engineering, IIT Mandi, will receive the awards during the IEEE IAS Annual Meet 2019, to be held in Baltimore, U.S., from 29th September 2019 to 3rd October 2019.

In June 2016, IEEE Industrial Application Society (IAS) Student Chapter IIT Mandi was formed with Dr. Bharat Singh Rajpurohit, Associate Professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering, IIT Mandi, as the Branch Counsellor and Dr. Ankush Bag, Assistant Professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering, IIT Mandi, and Dr. Hitesh Shrimali, Assistant Professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering, IIT Mandi, as Advisors. Through this more than 100 Workshops, Seminars, Technical Talks, IEEE Awareness and Outreach has been conducted till now.

Expressing his happiness towards the young achievers, Dr. Bharat Singh Rajpurohit, Branch Counsellor, IEEE IAS Student Chapter, and Associate Professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering, IIT Mandi, said, "We are happy to see that student's volunteer efforts lead to an international recognition, especially at undergraduate level. Receiving an award at well renowned conference with outstanding academicians & industry experts in US may open another avenue for recipient's career."

