IIT Mandi Invites Applications For Multidisciplinary Research and Innovation Fair

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi is inviting applications from researchers and scholars for a comprehensive multidisciplinary research and innovation fair, Anusandhan 2.0.

The event is open to leading scholars, researchers, and industry experts from all IITs to present and discuss groundbreaking ideas and innovations. Candidates will be required to present paper presentations, poster proposals and participate in interactive sessions under the theme 'Interdisciplinary Research: Goals for Sustainable Future.'

Interested participants can submit their abstracts or full-length papers using the link: https://scri.iitmandi.ac.in/anusandhan-main/home.html

The deadline for abstract submission is June 5, 2024, while the final registration deadline is set for June 7, 2024. Authors of accepted papers must submit their full-length camera-ready versions by June 15, 2024. The fair is scheduled for June 18 and 19, 2024.

As per the official notification shared by IIT Mandi, "The event will primarily concentrate on three thematic areas with multiple sub-themes encompassing key aspects of Engineering and Technologies, Fundamental Sciences, and Humanities & Social Sciences and Management. Exceptional presentations and exhibitions from each field and sub-theme will be recognised."

At the end, a total of 18 prizes will be offered to the winners, including Rs 44,000 and 18 coupons for purchasing books from Springer Publications. Top 3 prizes will be awarded for both PowerPoint and poster presentations. In addition to this, all participants will receive certificates.