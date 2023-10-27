IIT Mandi Invites Applications For Project Associate, Check Details To Apply

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has invited applications for the position of Project Associate on purely temporary basis with consolidated salary. The project is titled National Network Project of CSIR-IHBT, Palampur and is funded by Funding Agency Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology. The renewal of the Project Associate for a few months/year or up to the duration of the project will be based on satisfactory performance of the candidate.

The initial appointment for the position will be for a period of six months. The appointment may be extended further upto two years subject to performance, availability of funds, project duration and requirements.

Eligibility

The candidates are required to have a degree in BE/BTech (or equivalent) in Computer Science /Electrical Sciences or related areas with minimum 60 per cent or 6 CGPA at 10-points scale.

An MSc (or equivalent) in Mathematics / Computer Science or related areas with minimum 60 per cent or 6.0 CGPA at 10-points scale are also eligible to apply. Candidates having a degree in ME / MTech / MS (by Research) (or equivalent) in Computer Science / Electrical Sciences or related areas with minimum 60 per cent or 6.0 CGPA at 10-points scale are also desirable to apply for the post.

The candidates must have a valid Gate score card / NET in the relevant area. Having good background in Applied Mathematics, Machine Learning and Optimisation Techniques, good programming and logical skills and hands-on experience on programming in MATLAB / C / C++ etc are also important.

The candidates must not be more than 35 years of age as on October 31, 2023.

Pay

The position is entitled to receive a salary of Rs 25,000 to Rs 31,000 plus HRA as applicable.

Application process

Interested candidates are required to visit the official website of the institute and download the application forms available online. The same should be submitted along with a cover letter, complete CV (having passport-sized photograph, personal details, academic qualifications indicating percentage of marks/CGPA, research experience, publications information, details of work experience, and two referees (name, affiliation and mobile number, email address etc) as pdf attachment by e-mail with 'Application for Project Associate I' on the subject line to the PI Dr Manoj Thakur at email id: manoj@iitmandi.ac.in

The shortlisted candidates will be communicated individually via email along with the interview details. The last date for submitting the application process is November 3, 2023 by 5 pm.