IIT Mandi Exceeds Target For Female Enrollment In B.Tech. Programmes

IIT Mandi has exceeded the target set for female enrollment in this academic year

Exceeding the target of admitting 17 per cent female students set by JEE Apex Board, IIT Mandi has achieved 20.22 per cent female enrolment in B.Tech. programme for the Academic Year 2019-20. Out of the total 262 students admitted to IIT Mandi this year, 53 are girls and 209 are boys. This is visibly higher than last year when 38 girls and 158 boys were admitted to B.Tech. programmes.

In the M.Sc. programme offered by the institute, total 103 students have been admitted this year which includes 36 girls and 67 boys.

IIT Mandi is one of the newer IITs which provides a merit scholarship to female students including full tuition fee waiver and a monthly stipend of Rs.1,000/- in the first year irrespective of category and parent's income. The merit scholarship will continue for four years of B. Tech. programs, subject to good academic performance of the candidate indicated by minimum SPGA criteria of 7.0 for the previous two semesters and no disciplinary action.

IIT Mandi welcomed the new batch of undergraduate students for the academic session of 2019-20 on July 25, 2019. The students and their parents were introduced to a special 5 Week Induction Programme (5WIP), which was started in 2016. The aim of this unique fully faculty-mentored Induction Programme is to provide training to the new students training to new students to help them in the transition from school to college, to improve their respective skills and proficiency, and to appreciate the significance of engineering's societal connect.

The B.Tech. programme being offered by the institute has several additional features including Minor program, B.Tech. Honors, and so on. The Minor program will help students in gaining expertise in areas like Management, Intelligent Systems, Applied Physics, and German language, outside the major course discipline. Students can increase their credit score by opting B.Tech. Honors.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.