IIT Madras Startup Develops 'Smart Bin System' To Prevent COVID-19 Spread

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras-incubated startup Antariksh Waste Ventures has developed an IoT-enabled 'Smart Bin System' to prevent the spread COVID-19 through waste generated at CVPs (Contagion Vulnerable points - primarily Hospitals, Clinics, Public Bins, Quarantine Zones).

Called 'AirBin,' it enables remote monitoring of waste accumulation levels and clearances through IoT systems.

This smart bin system can be retrofitted on to existing garbage bins on nearby poles, walls or the bin lids, a statement from IIT Madras said.

The objective is to help rural and urban local bodies clear every bin before it overflows and accelerate sustainability, the statement added.

This innovative product is on track to hit the market in around five months.

Antariksh aims to supply first 200 AirBin devices across India in next few months with long-term plans to deliver 100,000 units for 100 Smart cities in India.

Highlighting the requirement for Smart technologies in waste disposal, Mr. Mahek Mahendra Shah, Founder of Antariksh Waste Ventures Pvt Ltd, said, "Waste management processes will play a key role in containing contagion at public or private spaces. From waste collection, transport, segregation, disposal to recycling, every process needs to be overhauled quickly and technology will play a vital role in this transformation. Timely cleaning of bins will be a key priority while faced with shortage of labor."

Further, Mr Shah added, "Remote waste levels monitoring, smarter pickups, skill development with good protection gear for Sanitation teams, educating citizens on best sanitation practices, will be some of the key elements driving this industry forward, in the coming months."

This Digital Waste Management System can generate alerts to sanitation teams at regular intervals on fill levels and on-demand clearance requests from end-users, for faster disposal of contagious waste.

Antariksh Waste startup is supported by the IIT Madras Incubation Cell.

