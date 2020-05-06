IIT Madras Robert Bosch Centre Invites Applications For Post Baccalaureate Fellowship

IIT Madras Robert Bosch Centre has invited applications for Post Baccalaureate Fellowship

Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBC DSAI) at IIT Madras is inviting application for its Post Baccalaureate Fellowship Program. The RBC-DSAI is one of the few centres in the world for Data Science and AI applications in various engineering disciplines.

The Centre received over 100 applications last year, when it was launched. Of these, four applicants were granted the Fellowships. This year the RBC DSAI has increased the number of Fellowships available to 15. The Fellowship is open to students across India who meet the eligibility criteria.

The Fellowship carries an attractive stipend between Rs.40,000 and Rs.60,000 a month based on students' qualifications and experience and lasts for a maximum of 2 years.

Speaking about the unique experience this Fellowship will provide, Prof. B. Ravindran, Head of RBC DSAI, said, "The Post Baccalaureate fellows are expected to undertake independent research under the mentorship of a Faculty member at RBCDSAI. They are free to explore multiple threads of research, work with various research teams, and establish collaborations with the numerous visitors and affiliates of the Centre. They have access to all the computing, software and library resources of RBCDSAI and have guaranteed travel support to attend a conference per year in India."

One of the Fellows of this Program, Mr. Senthamizhan V., is currently working with 'Facebook Data for Good' initiative on COVID-19 Disease Spread Analysis

Elaborating about his research, Mr. Senthamizhan said, "I am involved in COVID-19 Disease Spread Analysis s where we partnered with 'Facebook Data for Good' initiative and analyse their mobility data to study the trends in population movement. We aim to communicate the findings to policymakers and help them make decisions in a data-driven approach. Unlike other institutions, we get to work with industries directly which opens an even wider range of opportunities in the future."

RBC-DSAI was founded in August 2017, in IIT Madras with a vision to expand and further the research, education and outreach activities in the areas of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. It comprises faculty from several departments across the Institute, who carry out research in various areas of data science and artificial intelligence.

