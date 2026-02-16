From IIT Madras To IIT Delhi: Five Courses That Do Not Require JEE Scores In 2026

IIT Courses Without JEE In 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) has long been regarded as one of the most important exams for securing admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other premier institutions. However, IITs now offer several courses and programmes that students can pursue without JEE scores.

Many of these courses fall under emerging and high-demand fields such as data science, artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology, and programming. As a result, world-class IIT education is now accessible to a much wider audience-including working professionals and students from non-engineering backgrounds.

1. IIT Delhi - Executive Programme in Robotics

IIT Delhi is inviting applications for the third edition of its Executive Programme in Robotics, a five-month online course designed for working professionals. The batch begins on March 14, offering participants an in-depth understanding of robotics, along with practical exposure to AI and machine learning-driven applications.

The sessions are scheduled on weekends between 10 am and 2 pm, allowing professionals to pursue the programme without interrupting their work routine.

Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks. The fee for the programme is Rs. 1.69 lakh plus taxes, which includes modules on robotics evolution, industry needs, technological challenges, and ongoing developments in the field.

2. IIT Guwahati - Genetic Engineering and Applications

IIT Guwahati, through NPTEL, offers a course titled Genetic Engineering and Applications, taught by Dr. Utpal Bora. This programme provides a solid introduction to genetic engineering and contemporary molecular biology techniques.

Learners explore topics such as gene structure and regulation, cloning principles, recombinant DNA technology, and gene therapy. Aimed primarily at undergraduate and postgraduate students in biotechnology and life sciences, the course connects theoretical concepts with practical applications, helping students build a foundation for careers in genetics, biomedical research, and related disciplines.

3. IIT Kharagpur - Engineering Mathematics

For students looking to strengthen their mathematical fundamentals, IIT Kharagpur offers a self-paced online course in Engineering Mathematics. The course, taught by Prof. Jitendra Kumar, covers major topics required in science and engineering programmes-including calculus, linear algebra, and differential equations.

Students learn concepts such as Taylor series, mean value theorems, multiple integrals, vector spaces, eigenvalues, and eigenvectors. This course is particularly useful for those preparing for advanced studies or wanting to enhance their analytical skills, especially learners who haven't followed the traditional JEE path.

4. IIT Madras - Thermodynamics (NPTEL)

IIT Madras hosts a detailed NPTEL course on Thermodynamics, crafted for students from biotechnology and related fields. Prof. G. K. Suraishkumar leads the course, which focuses on the classical principles of thermodynamics.

Learners study energy systems, entropy, thermodynamic laws, and the properties of materials. With its balance of conceptual theory and real-world context, the course supports both undergraduate and postgraduate students aiming to deepen their understanding of thermal sciences.

5. IIT Bombay - Python Programming

IIT Bombay's Python Programming course, available on the Swayam platform, is tailored for high school students as well as college-level learners in computer science and IT. The programme features 24 comprehensive tutorials that guide beginners through Python basics.

Topics include control structures, functions, strings, lists, dictionaries, file operations, and object-oriented programming. With its practical approach and focus on problem-solving, the course helps students build coding skills that are valuable in fields such as software development, automation, and data science.