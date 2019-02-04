In A First , IIT Madras Researchers Generate Lasers From Carrots

IIT Madras Researchers Generate Lasers From Carrots, In A First Globally

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras researchers have demonstrated the possibility of generating biocompatible lasers from carrots, exploiting a process first discovered by Sir C.V. Raman who won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1930. This finding by the IIT Madras team, a first-of-its-kind development globally, promises significant advancements in scientific and industrial research on optical spectroscopy and sensing.

Apart from being bio-friendly, the system they envisage is robust and reliable, with good and linear response to temperature, said a statement from the Institute.

Being completely natural and fully biocompatible, this system can be used with other bio-entities for their sensing based on the proposed laser.

Being very robust and highly reliable, this 'kitchen laser' has very good and linear response for temperature which could be used for temperature sensing too, said the statement.

The Research was undertaken by a team comprising Prof. C. Vijayan, Physics Department, IIT Madras and Dr. Sivarama Krishnan, Assistant Professor, Physics Department, IIT Madras, along with Mr. Venkata Siva Gummaluri, Ph.D. Research Scholar, Physics department, IIT Madras.

Speaking about the importance of this research, Prof. C. Vijayan said, "There is now a move towards development of green, sustainable materials for various applications, including in photonics. The need for green photonic technologies in obvious in the current times where sustainability, bio-compatibility and -degradability are of paramount importance."

Lasers are ubiquitous sources of light with extraordinary properties such as high degree of directionality and sharpness. They are indispensable in a dazzling range of products and technologies including communication, lithography, medicine, military operations, scientific research, engineering, displays, and data storage.

In this case, a particular class of lasers called 'random lasers' have been demonstrated in carrots where a Raman process plays a central role along with the cellulose network, said the statement.

