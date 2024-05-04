IIT Madras Invites Applications For MTech Programme In E-Mobility

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is inviting applications for MTech programme in E-Mobility (WEMEM) for working professionals. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute for complete details. The deadline to complete the registration process is May 26, 2024.

WEMEM is an industry-oriented Web-Enabled MTech in E-Mobility programme for working professionals. A unique feature of the course is the strong relevance of content for industry professionals. The MTech program was introduced with inputs from academic and industry experts.

The batch will begin from September 2024.

This degree program is being offered through IIT Madras' Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE). It has been designed to meet the academic rigour expected of an MTech degree from IIT Madras while orienting the courses to practice. The Department of Engineering Design, IIT Madras, is coordinating WEMEM.

The program would run over seven academic terms, with up to 3 academic terms in a calendar year. The first batch will start in the beginning of September and the participants will be selected based on a test on fundamental Mathematics and Physics principles.

Those interested can apply for the program through the following link - https://code.iitm.ac.in/emobility.

The program brochure can be accessed on the official website of the institute.