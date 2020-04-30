IIT Madras Backed Startups Develop 3D Printed PPEs And Out Of Stationery Materials

IIT Madras-supported start-ups have developed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as face shields and intubation boxes from 3D Printers and also by using commonly available stationery materials besides to protect doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals fighting COVID-19.
Initial batches of these innovations have already been supplied to frontline healthcare workers and are in the process of being scaled-up for mass production for deployment to hospitals and clinics in need across the country at affordable rates.
The 3D-printed Face Shields and Intubation Boxes were developed by Fabheads Automation, an IIT Madras-incubated start-up that specializes in manufacturing parts from plastics and fiber reinforced plastics. They have been supported by the IIT Madras Incubation Cell.
Face Shields made using simple stationery items have been developed by Axis Defence Labs, an IIT Madras Student Start-up founded by Mr. Sathvik Batte, a 2nd Year Mechanical Engineering student at IIT Madras. It is supported by 'Nirmaan,' the IIT Madras pre-incubator which helps convert students' ideas into products through mentorship. In association with 'CY4,' an automotive start-up based in Chennai, and other start-ups across India, Axis Defence Labs plans to distribute their faces held across the country.
Highlighting the role of IIT Madras Incubation Cell in supporting such startups, its Chief Executive Officer Dr. Tamaswati Ghosh said that the IITM Incubation Cell continues to assist its startups through these challenging times.
Weighing less than 50 gm, the 3D-printed Face Shields developed by Fabheads Automation use a flexible plastic frame to fit individuals without requirement of elastic bands and are perfect to be worn for long hours. It uses a replaceable transparent sheet, which is inexpensive and can be easily taken off. Fabhead is currently manufacturing a few hundred face shields per week and are getting ready to produce 5,000 pieces per day, with a significant decrease in per piece cost.
The face shields are fabricated using Fabheads' in-house developed 3D printers called 'Fibrbot.' The holes and shape are laser cut with precision. The face shield design is also Injection Molding-compatible, hence suitable for small to large scale production.
Speaking about the product from Axis Defence Labs, Dr. Satyanarayanan Seshadri, Faculty Advisor, Nirmaan-IIT Madras, said, "This effort started out as a challenge to all our student entrepreneurs to come out with cost-effective solutions for a face shield. Mr. Sathvik Batte quickly formed a group to brainstorm various options and a 'proof-of-concept' prototype was developed within 24 hours. His team came up with a finished product within about 3 weeks of posting the challenge, which is incredible given the difficulties in logistics and planning in view of the lock down. This product is now available pan-India at a price point like a disposable face mask."
The low-cost Face Shield that can be manufactured using conventional stationery materials, developed by Axis Defence Labs, can be procured at less than Rs. 30 per piece in large volumes, and the team also has developed the capacity to supply up to 50,000 visors and 5,000 headgears a day.
To keep the costs down, the team used a design through which the visors can be made with regular stationery items, without the need for costly equipment while keeping international standards in practice. The headgears are made using injection moulding, with materials which can withstand 160 degrees Celsius temperature, for sanitising using heat. The visors are made with 400 gsm skin safe virgin PET sheets, to prevent irritation from long usage.
Axis Defence Labs is using most of the profits for providing these face shield packs to those with limited resources. For every three packs sold, they are looking to provide at least one pack to those who need them but cannot afford them.
Fabheads Automation has also fabricated an Intubation box to reduce the transmission risk to doctors during intubation. Intubation box is a transparent box covering four sides of a patient during the intubation process. The doctor can put his/her hands through two big holes in the box and operate on the patient. This reduces the risk of infection significantly from the splashes/aerosols by up to 95% (as per a study by the Boston Medical Center, published in The New England Journal of Medicine).
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai3029
Pune660
Thane465
Nashik96
Nagpur76
Mumbai Sub Ur67
Yavatmal32
Aurangabad30
Sangli27
Ahmednagar27
Sholapur21
Buldhana21
Palaghar17
Akola17
Raigad17
Satara14
Kolhapur8
Latur8
Ratnagiri7
Amravati6
Jalgaon3
Osmanabad3
Sindhudurg (kudal)2
Chandrapur2
Dhule2
Beed1
Washim1
Parbhani1
Jalna1
Nandurbar1
Gondia1
Hingoli1
Details Awaited*5251
9915 597
7890 360
1593 205
432 32
DistrictCases
Ahmedabad1298
Surat338
Vadodara188
Rajkot40
Bhavnagar32
Anand28
Bharuch23
Gandhi Nagar17
Patan15
Narmada12
Panchmahal11
Banaskantha10
Arvalli8
Chhota Udepur7
Kutch6
Mehsana6
Botad5
Porbandar3
Mahisagar3
Kheda3
Gir Somnath3
Dahod3
Sabarkantha2
Valsad2
Morbi1
Jamnagar1
Tapi1
Details Awaited*2016
4082 308
3358 199
527 93
197 16
DistrictCases
Tj From Quaritine1080
Central Delhi184
South East130
West Delhi122
South Delhi70
North Delhi60
Shahadara48
South West Delhi42
East Delhi38
New Delhi37
North West Delhi32
North East Delhi25
Details Awaited*1571
3439 125
2291 109
1092 14
56 2
DistrictCases
Indore915
Bhopal277
Khargon41
Dhaar41
Khandwa (east Nimar)32
Ujjain29
Raisen29
Hoshangabad25
Jabalpur25
Barwani24
Dewas18
Vidisha13
Ratlam13
Morena13
Mandsaur9
Agar8
Shajapur6
Sheopur-kalan4
Alirajpur3
Gwalior3
Sagar2
Shivpuri2
Chindwara2
Betul2
Rajgarh1
Dindori1
Tikamgarh1
Details Awaited*1121
2660 99
2069 4
461 84
130 11
DistrictCases
Jaipur537
Jodhpur228
Bharatpur102
Kota99
Tonk95
Banswara60
Iran Evacuees60
Nagaur58
Jhunjhunu37
Bikaner35
Jaisalmer32
Bhilwara28
Ajmer23
Jhalawar20
Churu14
Dausa13
Alwar7
Dungarpur5
Sawai Madhopur5
Udaipur4
Hanumangarh3
Karauli3
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Sikar2
Dholpur1
Barmer1
Details Awaited*962
2438 74
1619 74
768
51
DistrictCases
Agra241
Lucknow167
Gautam Budha Nagar98
Meerut75
Saharanpur72
Kanpur59
Firozabad58
Moradabad58
Ghaziabad41
Shamli26
Bijnor26
Basti19
Bulandshahar18
Sitapur17
Hapur17
Amroha17
Baghpat15
Rampur15
Varanasi14
Budaun13
Azamgarh7
Auraiya7
Sambhal7
Mathura6
Maharajganj6
Ghazipur6
Kannauj6
Pratapgarh6
Bareilly6
Muzaffar Nagar5
Jaunpur5
Lakhimpur Kheri4
Mainpuri4
Hathras4
Kanshi Ram Nagar (kasganj)3
Mirzapur3
Etah3
Etawah3
Kaushambi2
Banda2
Pilibhit2
Hardoi2
Rae-bareilly2
Unnao1
Sultanpur1
Bara-banki1
Sant Kabir Nagar1
Shahjahanpur1
Sant Ravi Das Nagar (bhadoi)1
Mau1
Gonda1
Allahabad1
Details Awaited*1027
2203 88
1651 49
513 36
39 3
DistrictCases
Chennai303
Coimbatore133
Tiruppur109
Dindigul76
Erode70
Tirunelveli62
Chengalpattu53
Tiruchirapalli50
Namakkal50
Thiruvallur48
Thanjavur46
Madurai46
Nagapattinam44
Theni43
Karur42
Ranipet39
Villupuram36
Thoothukudi27
Thiruvarur27
Cuddalore26
Tenkasi26
Salem24
Vellore22
Virudhunagar19
Tirupattur17
Nagerkoil (kanyakumari)16
Sivagangai12
Tiruvannamalai12
Ramanathapuram11
Udagamandalam9
Kancheepuram9
Perambalur5
Ariyalur4
Kalllakurichi3
Pudukottai1
Details Awaited*642
2162 104
925 60
1210 42
27 2
DistrictCases
Kurnool158
Guntur128
Krishna76
Nellore67
Prakasam44
Kadapa37
West Godavari35
Anantapur29
Chittoor28
East Godavari24
Visakhapatnam20
Details Awaited*757
1403 71
1051 37
321 34
31
DistrictCases
Hyderabad472
Suryapet75
Nizamabad56
Vikarabad36
Hyderabad Rural (ranga Reddy)35
Gadwal (jogulamba)32
Medchal30
Warangal25
Adilabad19
Karimnagar19
Nirmal18
Yadadri15
Nalgonda15
Mahaboobnagar12
Kamareddy11
Sangareddy8
Khammam7
Medak6
Asifabad (komarambhim)5
Kothagudem (badadri)4
Jagityal3
Siricilla (rajanna)3
Bhupalpally (jayashanker)3
Nagarkurnool2
Peddapally2
Mulugu2
Janagoan2
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Details Awaited*93
1012
619
367
26
DistrictCases
Kolkata184
Howrah79
North 24 Parganas46
Purba Mednipur21
Hooghly12
South 24 Parganas9
Kalimpomg7
Paschim Burdwan7
Nadia6
Jalpaiguri5
Darjeeling4
Paschim Mednipur4
Diamond Harbour-hd3
Murshidabad2
Basirhat-hd1
Purba Burdwan1
Nandigram-hd1
Details Awaited*366
758 33
612 28
124 5
22
DistrictCases
Bandipora81
Srinagar79
Baramulla43
Kupwara31
Jammu27
Shopian22
Udhampur20
Ganderbal14
Badgam13
Kulgam6
Rajouri4
Samba4
Anantnag3
Pulwama3
Details Awaited*231
581 16
381
192 16
8
DistrictCases
Mysuru84
Bbmp66
Belagavi42
Vijayapura32
Kalburgi27
Bengaluru (u)23
Bagalkote21
Chikkaballapur16
Bidar15
Dakshin Kannada14
Ballari13
Mandya12
Bengaluru (r)12
Uttara Kannada11
Dharwad7
Gadag4
Udupi3
Tumakuru2
Davanagere2
Kodagu1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*149
557 25
313 16
223 8
21 1
DistrictCases
Kasaragode170
Cannanore(kannur)92
Ernakulam24
Kozhicode (calicut)20
Malappuram20
Pathanamthitta17
Thiruvananthapuram14
Thrissur13
Idukki10
Kollam9
Palakkad8
Alappuzha5
Kottayam3
Wyanad3
Details Awaited*88
496 10
123
369 10
4
DistrictCases
Siwan29
Nalanda28
Munger20
Begusarai9
Patna7
Gaya5
Buxar4
Gopalganj3
Nawada3
Bhagalpur1
Bhojpur1
Lakhisarai1
Saran1
Vaishali1
Details Awaited*290
403 20
336 19
65 1
2
DistrictCases
Sasnagar61
Jalandhar48
Patiala26
Pathankot24
Nawanshahr (sbs Nagar)19
Ludhiana16
Amritsar11
Mansa11
Hoshiarpur7
Moga4
Rupnagar3
Sangrur3
Faridkot3
Kapurthala2
Barnala2
Fatehgarh Sahib (sarhind)2
Muktsar1
Gurdaspur1
Firozepur1
Details Awaited*112
357 35
248 16
90 19
19
DistrictCases
Nuh57
Faridabad42
Gurgaon38
Palwal34
Panchkula18
Ambala12
Sonepat7
Karnal6
Panipat5
Sirsa4
Yamunanagar3
Bhiwani3
Kurukshetra2
Kaithal2
Jind2
Hissar2
Rohtak1
Fatehabad1
Charkhi Dadri1
Details Awaited*70
310
98
209
3
DistrictCases
Khurda (bhuvaneshwar)46
Bhadrak8
Balasore3
Jajpur2
Kalahandi2
Kendrapara2
Sundargarh2
Cuttack1
Dhenkanal1
Puri1
Details Awaited*60
128 9
88 8
39 1
1
DistrictCases
Ranchi25
Bokaro10
Hazaribagh3
Dhanbad2
Simdega2
Deoghar1
Giridh1
Koderma1
Details Awaited*62
107 2
85 2
19
3
DistrictCases
Chandigarh26
Details Awaited*30
56
39
17
0
DistrictCases
Dehradun24
Nainital9
Haridwar7
Udhamsingh Nagar4
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*9
55 1
19
36 2
0
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Marigaon6
Dhubri4
Goalpara4
Nalbari4
Kamrup Metro2
Cachar1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
S Mancachar1
Details Awaited*7
42 4
12 2
29 2
1
DistrictCases
Una16
Solan9
Chamba6
Kangra5
Hamirpur2
Sirmaur1
Details Awaited*1
40
14
25
1
DistrictCases
Korba28
Raipur5
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*2
38
2
36 2
0
DistrictCases
South Andaman16
Details Awaited*17
33
18
15
0
DistrictCases
Leh (ladakh)14
Details Awaited*8
22
6
16
0
DistrictCases
East Khasi Hills11
Details Awaited*1
12
11
0
1
DistrictCases
Puducherry6
Details Awaited*2
8
3
5 2
0
DistrictCases
North Goa6
South Goa1
7
0
7
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
0
2
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
North Tripura1
2
0
2
0
DistrictCases
Aizwal West1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Lohit1
1
0
1
0