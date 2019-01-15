IIT Kharagpur, University Of Alberta Collaborate For Joint Doctoral Degree Programme

In the programme, students will be working on collaborative projects and co-supervised by faculty members at both institutions, an IIT release said on Tuesday.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Monday.


Kharagpur: 

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Monday.

The special scheme from Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) and UoA will be explored where doctoral students at IIT KGP may receive funding for up to 12 months, to pursue joint research at UoA, the release said.



