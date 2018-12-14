IIT Kharagpur To Host Global Meet On Contemporary Anti-Microbial Research

Experts from the USA, UK and several other countries will discuss issues related to know-how to handle resistant micro-organisms clinically at an international conference to be held from Saturday.

The second International Conference on Contemporary Antimicrobial Research (ICCAR-2018) will be held at IIT Kharagpur campus in collaboration with the Society for Antimicrobial Research (SAR), India for three days from December 15, a statement issued by IIT KGP said.

The thrust areas in ICCAR-2018 include antimicrobial resistance mechanisms, evolution and propagation of antimicrobial resistance, new target identification,prospective antimicrobial therapeutics, structure-based drug design, clinical aspects of handling antimicrobial resistance and novel detection methods and antimicrobial resistance, it said.

Prof Anindya S Ghosh of IIT KGP called for support in creating awareness among people "about the pros and cons of the indiscriminate use of antimicrobials," the statement said.

"This was important to reduce drug abuse and misuse,thus bringing down the adverse effect on future antimicrobial therapy," Ghosh said.

