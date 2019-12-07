IIT Kharagpur Students Bag 1,000 Offers In First Five Days Of Placement Drive

IIT Kharagpur students hav bagged over 1000 offers in first 5 days of campus placement

In the ongoing placement season at IITs, IIT Kharagpur witnessed its fastest 1000 offers till date. Students at IIT Kharagpur received over 1000 job offers in the first five days of campus placement.

A total of 144 companies visited the IIT-KGP campus during these five days of campus placement activities.

The offers made include 41 international offers with Japanese firms leading the drive followed by US-based firms.

Students bagged roles pertaining to software, hardware, consulting, core engineering, banking and finance sectors.

The top companies to make offers include Honeywell which made 36 offers and Exel which made 25 offers. PSU companies also participated in the placement drive and made 19 offers.

Software giant Microsoft and financial services major Barclays made 24 and 20 offers respectively.

International offers were made by five Japanese companies, four US multinationals, and one major Taiwanese company.

The institute said that the number of international offers have increased this year in comparison to last year. Of the overseas opportunities, five Japanese companies made 28 offers, 4 offers in the US by Microsoft, one each from Uber and Honeywell and 9 from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd, it said.

The first phase of the placements at IIT Kharagpur will continue till December 11, with the next phase resuming from first week of January.

