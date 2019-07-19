IIT Kharagpur Begins Application For Young Innovators Programme

IIT Kharagpur has begun the application for Young Innovators Programme

Registration for the third edition of the Young Innovators Programme of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, began on July 18. The programme aims at bringing out the innovative capabilities of students from classes 8 to 10, a statement said Friday.

The competition would empower greenhorns to solve real-life challenges through innovations, the statement said.

The theme areas for the programme this year are energy and environment, health and cleanliness, hardware modelling, product designing, disaster management and financial inclusion.

The first two rounds will be online, while the penultimate and the final rounds will be held at the IIT campus in Kharagpur.

In the first round beginning July 20, students will conceptualise their innovations. Those getting selected for the second round will fine-tune their proposals and demonstrate its viability through videos.

In the penultimate and final rounds, which are scheduled to be held on November 8 and 9, the selected students will demonstrate working models of the products and processes and make feasibility presentation of their projects.

The students will receive the guidance of faculty members, researchers and students of the institute at mentoring sessions during different phases of the competition, the statement said.

"Through this programme, we aim at igniting the spirit of innovation in the young minds and enable them to think beyond barriers," said Anandaroop Bhattacharya, Associate Dean (International Relations) and a faculty member of Mechanical Engineering Department at the institute.

The Young Innovator Programme started in 2017 and reached out to over 2,000 schools last year.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.