IIT Kanpur's Incubation Center Bags 'Best Incubator Award'

10 different Innovations incubated under the SIIC of IIT Kanpur were presented in fair held at Hyderabad.

SIIC (Startup Innovation and Incubation Center) of IIT Kanpur has been awarded the 'Best Incubator Award' in the competition held at India International Innovation Fair (IIIF), from December 1 to 3, 2019, at NSIC, Hyderabad. 10 different Innovations incubated under the SIIC of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, were presented in the 3-day fair organised under the aegis of Indian Innovation Association.

Out of 10 technical innovations, IIT Kanpur won gold medal for 5 and silver medal for 2 in different categories, a statement from the Institute said.

Notable exhibited innovations included Integrated Hybrid Bio-Artificial Liver Bioreactor, Bionic Prosthetic Hand Device, Electrosurgical Cautery with Suction Inbuilt, Phototherapy Unit for Treatment of Hyperbilirubinemia, Novel Integrated System for Gynaecological Examination, School Bag Convertible into Study Table, Antibacterial Nanotechnology Based Nasal Air Filter among others.

Management of the Institute congratulated Prof. Amitabha Bandopadhyaya, Professor-in-Charge of SIIC for the achievement.

In addition to the major Innovator-Incubator Institutions of India, representatives of 40 institutions across the world had participated in the event.

IIIF is a platform for promotion of wide range of innovations including innovative technologies and solutions from startups, SMEs and industry that have already entered the market. It enables exhibitors to get international references, potential customers and partners, awards for presented inventions apart from taking part in conference, workshops and business meetings.

