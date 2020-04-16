IIT Kanpur, SGPGI develop Positive Pressure Respirator System

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur or IITK and Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) have collaboratively developed a working prototype of a Positive Pressure Respirator System (PPRS). The PPRS system addresses the problem of acute global scarcity of N95 respirators, which are a critical component of PPE Kits, according to a statement from IITK.

The innovation is led by Professor Nachiketa Tiwari (IIT Kanpur), and Professor Devendra Gupta, in-charge, Covid-19 ICU (SGPGI).

The PPRS is a much safer alternative to the N95 respirator. The existing N95 respirator does not protect the user if there is an imperfect seal between the mask and the face, as there is negative pressure inside the mask, the statement said.

In contrast, the statement added that, the PPRS provides uncontaminated air because it uses positive pressures. Thus, contaminated air from the room cannot enter the PPRS even in presence of leakages.

The PPRS is better placed vis-a-vis N95 respirator in one more way.

The N95 respirator is only 95% efficient and health professionals working in isolation wards with large number of Covid-19 infected patients and over extended durations can get become sick due to exposure to significant viral loads. The PPRS eliminates this risk as well, the statement added.

The PPRS is essentially made up of a snug, comfortable, and leak-proof transparent enclosure for mouth and nose, which receives positive pressure air from a portable, light, and wearable air-bottle, as well as a trolley-mounted large cylinder.

The device can deliver uncontaminated air for over six hours. It uses locally producible reliable one-way valves to avoid the inflow of contaminated air.

