Rapid Disinfection Process Chambers Developed At IIT Kanpur

A group of faculty members at IIT Kanpur has developed a Rapid Disinfection Process Chambers.

A group of faculty members at IIT Kanpur has developed a Rapid Disinfection Process Chambers which combines two disinfection approaches into a new, cost-effective, and rapid disinfection process that is safe for human beings. According to a statement released by the Institute, the process utilizes two chambers; atomization chamber and thermal shock chamber.

The atomized spraying process ensures even spray of the unique and rapidly acting disinfectant solution onto the individual's overalls stationed within the spraying chamber.

Then, the individual waits outside for at least 30 seconds before being exposed to the thermal shock process using the thermal shock chamber that can maintain elevated temperature.

This two-stage process is aimed to achieve high rate personnel disinfection within a total time of 120 seconds (2 minutes).

This will allow the processing of large number of individuals in a cost-effective manner, the statement

said.

The system can be built using easily and commonly available raw-materials and sub-systems within 48 hours so that easy deployment is possible.

"In bulk manufacturing, we expect the cost per complete system to come below Rs. 50,000. The system is suitable for strategic locations like hospitals, large department stores, public offices, secure installations, factories, etc.," the statement said.

As of now, one unit of the system is deployed at IIT Kanpur Health Centre from March 31 and has been used to sanitize personnel daily.

One more unit for disinfecting medical personnel will be deployed with IITK HC in few days.

Also, IITK is in talks with Cantt hospital, district administration, certain hospitals, etc. for supplying few units of the same.

