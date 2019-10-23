IIT Kanpur, NTT DATA Join Hands To Support Entrepreneurship Among Recent Graduates

SIIC will oversee and manage the IIT Kanpur Innovation Fellowship Program.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has partnered with NTT DATA Services, a global technology services firm, to support and encourage entrepreneurship among recent graduates who are working on path-breaking technologies with socioeconomic impact in the fields of agriculture, healthcare, energy, water & sanitation, and education. NTT DATA Services has committed financial support to IIT Kanpur's Startup Incubation and Innovation Center (SIIC), according to an official statement released today.

SIIC was established in 2000 in collaboration with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to foster innovation, research and entrepreneurial activities in technology related areas.

The Center will oversee and manage the IIT Kanpur Innovation Fellowship Program, which leverages SIIC's experience as one of the most successful technology business incubators in the country for almost two decades to promote a culture of innovation among recent graduates, the statement said.

“NTT DATA will continue to leverage technology to help advance research in academic disciplines that help solve human, social and environmental challenges around the world,” said the statement.

“It is our belief that technology innovation can dramatically improve some of the socioeconomic problems that our country faces today. Such initiatives will help reimagine and reshape the world to solve problems for the real India,” said Dr. Harsh Vinayak, an NTT DATA Services official on the association during the agreement-signing ceremony.

“We are extremely happy to reinforce our commitment to SIIC through our social program and this partnership with IIT Kanpur,” he added.

Neeraj Jaitley, NTT DATA Services Senior Vice President, was also present during the agreement signing ceremony, which was presided by Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur.

The agreement was executed by Prof. Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, Professor-in-charge, Innovation and Incubation, IIT Kanpur, and Dr. Vinayak.

