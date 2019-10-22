IITs Dominate QS India University Rankings 2020; Check Top 25 List Here

IITs dominates the QS India University Rankings 2020 which was released today.

IITs dominated the QS India University Rankings 2020 which was released today. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and IIT Delhi secured the top three positions in the second edition of the rankings while Madras and Kharagpur IITs are placed in fourth and fifth places respectively. IIT Bombay had topped the 2019 QS India Rankings.

The second edition of the QS India University Rankings features 107 Indian Universities and the Rankings are based on eight indicators; academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, staff with a PhD, papers per faculty, citations per paper, international faculty and international students.

In this year's ranking, among the Central Universities, University of Delhi (7) and University of Hyderabad (8) are also placed in top 10.

Calcutta University (CU) has secured the 11th spot in topping among the state-run universities, followed by Jadavpur University (JU) at 12.

Congratulating the two institutes, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it was a proud moment for the state.

"We have topped among the state universities, just a few notches below the central higher educational institutions, including IITs and IISC," CU Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakrabarty Banerjee said on Tuesday.

QS India University Rankings 2020: Top 25

1. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)

2. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore

3. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)

4. Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)

5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP)

6. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK)

7. University of Delhi

8. University of Hyderabad

9. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)

10. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)

11. University of Calcutta

12. Jadavpur University

13. Indian Institute of Technology Indore

14. Savitribai Phule Pune University

15. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

16. Anna University

17. University of Mumbai

18. Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

19. Banaras Hindu University

20. Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar

21. Jamia Millia Islamia

22. Institute of Chemical Technology (UDCT), Mumbai

23. Symbiosis International (Deemed University)

24. Alagappa University, Karaikudi

25. Indian Institute of Technology Ropar

