IIT-Kanpur, L&T Technology Services sign MoU for research in cyber security programs

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur or IITK and L&T Technology Systems (LTTS) have signed a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently to co-operate in areas of research in industrial and infrastructure cyber security. IIT Kanpur has taken the lead in cyber security by setting up the Interdisciplinary Centre for Cyber Security and Cyber Defence of Critical Infrastructures (C3i), said a statement from the Institute.

The inspiration behind establishing C3i at IIT Kanpur is to do research, education, training, and to explore and exploit the latest trends in cyber security to create technological safe guards and protect critical infrastructure, the statement said.

L&T Technology Services Limited, is a worldwide player in engineering infrastructure -- power plants, airports, infotainment systems, factory automation and automotive to name a few -- and IITK is widely acknowledged as a global leader in computer science research and education.

The MoU was signed and exchanged between the Deputy Director of IIT Kanpur Prof Manindra Agrawal (also a joint-coordinator of the center), and Dr Keshav Panda, CEO of LTTS.

According to the MoU, LTTS and IIT Kanpur will together set-up a Center of Excellence (CoE) in the IIT Kanpur campus and conduct research in the areas of Honeypot (network-attached system set up to entrap cyber-attacks and study hacking attempts), intrusion detection systems, malware analysis, block chain, vulnerability assessment and penetration testing and provide cyber security awareness and training programs.

The MoU will also give LTTS access to IIT-Kanpur's cutting-edge test bed for critical infrastructure.

Both of them have agreed that cyber security as a basic component of every infrastructure which is built from grounds up.

According to MoU the CoE will be a part of IIT-Kanpur's C3i Center, a Government of India-funded one-of-a-kind cyber security research center, which was developed to work on solutions and technologies to protect India's Strategic and Critical Utility Infrastructure.

Prof. Sandeep K. Shukla, Joint Coordinator of the C3i Center and Head of the Computer Science and Engineering Department at IIT-Kanpur said, "Cyber-attacks across the globe have affected millions of IT and OT systems over the past few years leading to operational downtime, logistic failures, and production cycle disruption. LTTS' deep-rooted and proven technological expertise combined with the cyber security research expertise of C3i Center will help counter such cyberattacks."

Dr Panda, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services said, "LTTS' partnership with IIT-Kanpur will open a new chapter in defense and industrial cyber security and pave the way for the creation of safe, secure and smart solutions for India's industrial sector".

