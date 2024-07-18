IIT Kanpur Introduces 'SATHEE SSC' Platform For Exam Preparation

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) has introduced the 'SATHEE SSC' platform to offer coaching to aspirants preparing for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examinations.

This initiative, supported by the Ministry of Education, reflects the strong commitment of the Government of India to provide affordable and quality training to aspirants/students, especially those from economically weaker backgrounds, ensuring they have access to the same level of preparation as their peers, the institute stated.

SATHEE SSC offers a diverse array of study resources, including practice tests, video lectures, and interactive sessions led by experienced educators. Through innovative use of technology and educational expertise, SATHEE aims to enhance accessibility and effectiveness in SSC exam preparation for all students.

Professor Manindra Agrawal, director of IIT Kanpur, highlighted that SATHEE SSC aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020.

"With the launch of SATHEE SSC, we are expanding our commitment to making premier education accessible to all. This initiative is a step forward in harnessing technology to empower students across India, preparing them not just for exams but for a brighter future," he said.

Furthermore, Professor Amey Karkare, Principal Investigator of the project, stated, "Integrating an AI-enabled tutoring system into SATHEE SSC allows us to offer a personalized learning experience that adapts to individual student needs."

IIT Kanpur announced the commencement of SATHEE SSC courses and study materials tailored for SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), with plans to expand its offerings to cover other exams within the SSC category. Interested candidates can register for SATHEE SSC through sathee.iitk.ac.in or by downloading the SATHEE app from the App Store or Google Play Store.