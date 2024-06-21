IIT Joint Admission Test For Masters 2024 Third Admission List Out, Check Details

IIT JAM Admission List 2024: Steps To Check Admission List
- Visit the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in
- Navigate to the IIT JAM 2024 Third Admission List link on the homepage
- Click on the login link
- Enter the required credentials
- Open the list and download the PDF for further reference
The IIT JAM exam was conducted by IIT Madras on February 11. The test consisted of seven test papers: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).
Students who have secured marks greater than or equal to the cut-off marks of their respective category are eligible to apply for admissions. This test aims to fill over 3,000 seats across 89 postgraduate programs at 21 IITs, coordinated by IIT Madras for the academic year 2024-25. Through JAM, students can pursue postgraduate programs such as M.Sc, M.Sc (Tech), M.S (R), Joint M.Sc-Ph.D, M.Sc-M.Tech dual degree, and M.Sc-Ph.D dual degree.
Candidates are advised to regularly check for seat offers and exercise their decisions through the application portal, as per the official notification.