Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

IIT Joint Admission Test For Masters 2024 Third Admission List Out, Check Details

IIT JAM Admission List 2024: The IIT JAM exam was conducted by IIT Madras on February 11.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
IIT Joint Admission Test For Masters 2024 Third Admission List Out, Check Details
IIT JAM Admission List 2024: The deadline to pay the seat booking fee is June 23.
IIT JAM Admission List 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has announced the third admission list for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM) 2024. Candidates who participated in the counseling process can now view their allotted seats by visiting the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in. To access the admission list, candidates will require their login credentials, which include their email ID, enrollment ID, mobile number, registration number, and password. Candidates need to note that the deadline to pay the seat booking fee is June 23.

IIT JAM Admission List 2024: Steps To Check Admission List

  • Visit the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in
  • Navigate to the IIT JAM 2024 Third Admission List link on the homepage
  • Click on the login link
  • Enter the required credentials
  • Open the list and download the PDF for further reference

The IIT JAM exam was conducted by IIT Madras on February 11. The test consisted of seven test papers: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

Students who have secured marks greater than or equal to the cut-off marks of their respective category are eligible to apply for admissions. This test aims to fill over 3,000 seats across 89 postgraduate programs at 21 IITs, coordinated by IIT Madras for the academic year 2024-25. Through JAM, students can pursue postgraduate programs such as M.Sc, M.Sc (Tech), M.S (R), Joint M.Sc-Ph.D, M.Sc-M.Tech dual degree, and M.Sc-Ph.D dual degree.

Candidates are advised to regularly check for seat offers and exercise their decisions through the application portal, as per the official notification.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
IIT JAM Admission List, IIT JAM, IIT Madras
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
NEET UG Re-Exam: Admit Cards Released For Medical Entrance Exam
IIT Joint Admission Test For Masters 2024 Third Admission List Out, Check Details
QS Rankings 2025: Delhi University Secures Top Rank Among Central Universities In India
Next Article
QS Rankings 2025: Delhi University Secures Top Rank Among Central Universities In India
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;