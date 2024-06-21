IIT Joint Admission Test For Masters 2024 Third Admission List Out, Check Details

IIT JAM Admission List 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has announced the third admission list for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM) 2024. Candidates who participated in the counseling process can now view their allotted seats by visiting the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in. To access the admission list, candidates will require their login credentials, which include their email ID, enrollment ID, mobile number, registration number, and password. Candidates need to note that the deadline to pay the seat booking fee is June 23.

IIT JAM Admission List 2024: Steps To Check Admission List

Visit the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in

Navigate to the IIT JAM 2024 Third Admission List link on the homepage

Click on the login link

Enter the required credentials

Open the list and download the PDF for further reference

The IIT JAM exam was conducted by IIT Madras on February 11. The test consisted of seven test papers: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

Students who have secured marks greater than or equal to the cut-off marks of their respective category are eligible to apply for admissions. This test aims to fill over 3,000 seats across 89 postgraduate programs at 21 IITs, coordinated by IIT Madras for the academic year 2024-25. Through JAM, students can pursue postgraduate programs such as M.Sc, M.Sc (Tech), M.S (R), Joint M.Sc-Ph.D, M.Sc-M.Tech dual degree, and M.Sc-Ph.D dual degree.

Candidates are advised to regularly check for seat offers and exercise their decisions through the application portal, as per the official notification.