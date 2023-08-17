IIT JAM 2024 Registrations To Begin In September, Website Launched

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, has announced that registration for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024 will begin on September 5 on the official portal.

IIT Madras has launched the official website jam.iitm.ac.in for the examination.

According to the information brochure available on the official website, IIT Madras is the organising Institute for JAM 2024.

The JAM 2024 is open to all nationals (Indian and foreign), and there is no age restriction. It is a computer-based test (CBT) to be conducted in seven Test Papers at the undergraduate level. Test Papers will have three types of questions: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions. Candidates may appear in ONE or TWO Test papers.

Candidates qualifying in JAM 2024 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2024-25. No additional evaluation process, such as a suitability test or interview, is required for admission to the programmes in Admitting Institutes under JAM 2024.

JAM Scores are used for admission to programmes such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), M.S. Research, M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., and M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree in various institutes.

JAM 2024 Scores will be used for admission to over 2000 seats at IISc and counselling through CCMN.

The JAM 2024 Examination will be conducted in around 100 Cities in India.

Who can Apply?

Candidates who have completed an undergraduate degree or are currently studying in the final year of an undergraduate programme are eligible to apply for the JAM 2024 examination.

Foreign Nationals with Indian degrees are eligible to apply, subject to the policy of the Admitting Institutes.

Important dates:

The JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) opens on September 5, 2023, and the last date for online registration is October 13.

Candidates can download the admit cards starting January 8, 2024.

The JAM exam will be held on February 11, 2024, and results will be announced on March 22, 2024.