IIT JAM 2024 Admit Card To be Released Tomorrow, Check Details

IIT JAM 2024 Admit Card: Qualifiers can apply for admission to approximately 3,000 seats.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will issue the admit card for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2024 on Monday. Those registered for the examination can access their hall tickets by visiting the official website. The examination will be held on February 11, 2024, in two shifts, with Chemistry, Geology, and Mathematics in the morning session and Biotechnology, Economics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics in the afternoon. Following the examination, candidates will be able to access their responses and the answer key. The results will be announced on March 22, and scorecards will be available on April 2. The application process for admission will commence on April 10.

IIT-JAM 2024 Admit Card - steps to download:

Go to the official IIT JAM 2024 website at jam.iitm.ac.in

Click on the designated link for downloading the JAM admit card

A new window will appear on the screen

Enter your credentials and log in

The IIT JAM admit card for 2024 will be shown on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

The JAM 2024 examination will take place in eight zones, and the list of cities for each zone can be found on the official website. Candidates are required to specify their first, second, and third city choices during the application process. Once the first city is selected, the zone will be allotted, and candidates can then choose their second and third choices only from within the same zone.

JAM 2024 is open to all nationals (Indian and foreign), and there is no age restriction. It is a computer-based test (CBT) to be conducted in seven Test Papers at the undergraduate level.

JAM 2024: Exam Structure

Test Papers will have three types of questions: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions. Candidates may appear in ONE or TWO Test papers.

Candidates qualifying in JAM 2024 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3,000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2024-25. No additional evaluation process, such as a suitability test or interview, is required for admission to the programs in Admitting Institutes under JAM 2024. JAM Scores are used for admission to programs such as MSc, MSc(Tech), MS Research, MSc(MTech) Dual Degree, Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD Dual Degree in various institutes.