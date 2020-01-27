IIT Hyderabad, OPPO Collaborate For Research On Emerging Technologies

IIT Hyderabad has signed an MoU with OPPO for research on emerging smartphone technologies

IIT Hyderabad will collaborate with OPPO, a smartphone brand, to promote research in the field of science and technology.

A MoU was signed between Mr. Tasleem Arif, Vice President and Head (R&D), OPPO India and Dr. Sumohana S. Channappayya, Dean (Research and Development), IIT Hyderabad on January 13, 2020. The MoU will facilitate exchange of ideas and carry out state-of-the-art research in the development of advanced and emerging technologies.

The research collaboration will focus on development for multiple projects over a period of two years for the development of new technologies in areas specific to camera and image processing, battery, networks (5G), system performance and Artificial Intelligence, among other areas.

The collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academic excellence and business requirements and to help create an industry-ready workforce.

Mr. Tasleem Arif, Vice President and Head (R&D), OPPO India, on the occasion of signing the MoU said, "Our collaboration with IIT Hyderabad is in line with our vision to enhance R&D and innovation capabilities at OPPO India as we continue our endeavor to build localized solutions for the Indian market. This collaboration aims to pave the way to carry out quality research and promote the rapid integration of cutting-edge technology, particularly in the areas of 5G and AI."

The MOU will help both OPPO and IIT Hyderabad conduct research in core areas of software, hardware and Internet services to ensure an integrated user experience for the Indian audience.

Dr. Sumohana S. Channappayya, Dean (Research and Development), IIT Hyderabad, said, "We are happy to collaborate with OPPO India through the expertise of our researchers, to further support and strengthen their R&D efforts in bringing technological breakthroughs for the Indian market. This collaboration with OPPO will help in the development of indigenous solutions to cater to the dynamic needs of the Indian consumers."

Click here for more Education News