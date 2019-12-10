IIT Hyderabad, C-MET Collaborate For Research In E-Waste Recycling

Prof B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, and Dr. N.R. Munirathnam, Director General, C-MET, with the MoU

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad will collaborate with Center for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET) to design and develop state-of-the-art processes and equipment in e-waste recycling. The institutes are also planning to offer an M.Tech. Program in this field and undertake joint Research.

The MoU was signed by Prof B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, and Dr. N.R. Munirathnam, Director General, C-MET.

C-MET is located in Pune and is an autonomous scientific society under the Ministry of Electronics and Information technology, Government of India, dedicated to undertaking competent research and development in the firmament of Electronic Materials.

Both the institutions will also encourage cooperation between research groups, researchers and institute staff and their exchange visits for teaching and research.

Speaking about the importance of this collaboration, Prof B.S. Murty said, "IIT Hyderabad being a pioneer in research will collaborate with CMET to explore and develop cost-effective and affordable e-waste recycling techniques. This will also generate a unique opportunity for the young researchers to study at IITH and work at CMET."

The overall objectives of this MoU include development of state-of-the-art processes and equipment for e-waste recycling processes, and promotion of research cooperation between the two institutes for the training of human resources in the niche and advanced areas of R&D.

Highlighting the focus of this collaboration, Dr. N. R. Munirathnam said, "There is strong emphasis from Government of India on e-waste treatment, looking at the vision CMET has already set-up a Centre of Excellence on e-waste management. Teaming-up with institutes like IITH will help CMET to enhance research component and skill development in the field of e-waste management."

Further, both institutions will also conduct joint courses, workshops and conferences in this field. Research scientists and staff of C-MET can also pursue doctoral degree at IIT Hyderabad as external candidates or part-time doctoral students.

Students from IIT Hyderabad can work at C-MET, Hyderabad, for their student internship (winter/summer), training programmes, project, dissertation or thesis provided they be facilitated with necessary infrastructural facilities.

The two institutions will also share their respective R&D facilities to promote academic and research interaction in the areas of cooperation and exchange software and other materials and components developed in-house.

Click here for more Education News