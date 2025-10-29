IIT Guwahati Opens GATE 2026 Application Correction Window With Fees And Deadlines

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati has opened the correction window for making changes in the application forms of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2026). Candidates who wish to make any corrections in their application form can do so by November 3, 2025.

A sum of Rs 500 will be charged for making changes in name, date of birth, choice of examination cities, change of existing paper, change of gender, change of category to SC/ST, change of category from SC/ST, any other change in category. No charges will be levied for changing the details of parents/ guardian/ correspondence address, college name and location, roll number and details of qualifying degree.



Registrations for GATE-2026 exam closed on October 13, 2025. GATE examinations have been scheduled for February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. Each day, two sessions will be held- 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm and students can opt for anyone. The results will be announced by March 19, 2026. GATE scores can be used by candidates for admission for up to three year from the announcement date of results.



Students can apply for admission in institutions supported by Ministry of Education and other government agencies for admission to Masters and Doctoral programs in branches of Engineering/Technology/Science/Architecture/Humanities. The GATE score is accepted by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) as well.

Changes in GATE 2026 exam

A new paper "Energy Science" has been introduced for 2026 exam, which focuses on study of Energy and its various forms like Kinetic, Potential and Chemical.



The two-paper combinations are structured in a way that only selective papers can be taken together. For instance, the Assistant Engineer (AE) examination can only be paired with Civil Engineering (CE), Mechanical Engineering (ME), and Engineering Sciences (XE).



IIT's and IISc conduct the GATE examinations on a rotational-basis and this year, IIT Guwahati is the organizing institute.

